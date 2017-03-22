GOP's healthcare abortion clause would contradict N.J. law, set up fight
A section of the proposed Obamacare replacement bill that attempts to reduce funding for all abortions might not fly in New Jersey if passed. That's because the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled 35 years ago that a woman's right to oversee her health tops the state's desire to avoid paying for abortions.
