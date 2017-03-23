Frelinghuysen's opposition helps sink GOP health care bill
A New Jersey Republican congressman's announcement on Friday morning that he would not be backing the American Health Care Act may have been the final setback for the GOP's Obamacare replacement bill, but it was a small victory for a local grassroots organization. Just hours before the House of Representatives was slated to vote on the health care bill, U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-11th Dist., released a statement in which he called the legislation "currently unacceptable."
