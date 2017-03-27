Former N.J. man accused of smuggling, selling misbranded Viagra, Cialis
A former New Jersey man has been charged with selling misbranded Viagra and Cialis after smuggling other drugs with similar ingredients into the country, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday. Marc Snyder, 64, formerly of Egg Harbor Township, was located in China earlier this month and brought to the United States to face an indictment on conspiracy, smuggling and other related charges, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Tue
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mon
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Mar 25
|NJ Residents
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC