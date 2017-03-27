Former N.J. man accused of smuggling, selling misbranded Viagra, Cialis

A former New Jersey man has been charged with selling misbranded Viagra and Cialis after smuggling other drugs with similar ingredients into the country, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday. Marc Snyder, 64, formerly of Egg Harbor Township, was located in China earlier this month and brought to the United States to face an indictment on conspiracy, smuggling and other related charges, authorities said.

