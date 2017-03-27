Former N.J. man accused of smuggling,...

Former N.J. man accused of smuggling, selling misbranded Viagra, Cialis

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A former New Jersey man has been charged with selling misbranded Viagra and Cialis after smuggling other drugs with similar ingredients into the country, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday. Marc Snyder, 64, formerly of Egg Harbor Township, was located in China earlier this month and brought to the United States to face an indictment on conspiracy, smuggling and other related charges, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Tue SJ corrupt 1
George E. Norcross III - DEAD Mon Frank 4
Free moneyyy Sun Mylesjessmika 1
Free money Sun Mylesjessmika 1
Earn free money by clicking web address in comm... Sun Mylesjessmika 1
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Mar 26 Forever wuTang 3
George Norcross referred to as an aging relic, Mar 25 NJ Residents 5
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,529 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC