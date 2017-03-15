Flood walls in Sayreville, Edison underway
Federal-, state-funded flood walls in Sayreville, Edison underway The state Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday announced that MCUA project in Sayreville began last week. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2noRIWI The state Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday announced that construction on the Middlesex County Utilities Authority storm-proofing flood wall in Sayreville began last week and another project in Edison is underway.
