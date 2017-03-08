Feds say 27 county bridges need repairs
According to 2016 data compiled by the Federal Highway Administration, New Jersey's percentage of structurally deficient bridges is just slightly below the national average . However, the percentage of structurally deficient bridges in Sussex County was 15.8 percent in 2016, based on the highway administration's National Bridge Inventory database.
