Feds say 27 county bridges need repairs

Feds say 27 county bridges need repairs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

According to 2016 data compiled by the Federal Highway Administration, New Jersey's percentage of structurally deficient bridges is just slightly below the national average . However, the percentage of structurally deficient bridges in Sussex County was 15.8 percent in 2016, based on the highway administration's National Bridge Inventory database.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job Thu Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records Thu Greg 1
corey racist booker Mar 8 Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a... Mar 4 SOS God 1
New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt Mar 2 Jim 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC