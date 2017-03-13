Experience A Nighttime Owl Walk
Learn about New Jersey's owls during a free educational program and walk offered by New Jersey Conservation Foundation on The evening will begin with a visit by a live owl, courtesy of The Raptor Trust rehabilitation facility in Millington. Coffee will be provided by Black River Roasters.
