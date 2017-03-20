Ex-'RHONJ' star Kim DePaola's vehicle...

Ex-'RHONJ' star Kim DePaola's vehicle linked to double murder

She is best known as Kim D and was vilified during the show's fourth season in 2011 for implying co-star Melissa Gorga had once worked as a stripper News 12 New Jersey has confirmed reports that the vehicle involved in a double murder in Paterson on Friday is connected to "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Kim DePaola. Residents told the newspaper that they heard gunshots before the auto was engulfed in flames, and TMZ reported that both victims had been shot in the head.

