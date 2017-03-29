Ex-Christie associates get up to two years in prison in 'Bridgegate' scandal

Two former associates of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for their part in the "Bridgegate" lane closure scandal that played a major role in torpedoing the Republican's White House ambitions. Bill Baroni, 45, the former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, will serve two years, while Bridget Kelly, 44, a former deputy chief of staff for Christie, received a sentence of 1-1/2 years.

