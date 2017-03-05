The bald eagle long has been the national symbol of the United States, but it was largely invisible to many growing up in New Jersey in the 1960s, '70s and '80s. Editorial: Eagles and Jersey, perfect together The bald eagle long has been the national symbol of the United States, but it was largely invisible to many growing up in New Jersey in the 1960s, '70s and '80s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.