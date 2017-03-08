Does New Jersey make the best wines? Karl Storchmann, a wine economist at NYU, is a big proponent of Jersey wines. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2mGGeNj Heard the one about Jersey's "red-oil slick"? How about "turnpike white"? Few, it seems, take New Jersey wines seriously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.