Doctor charged with selling unneeded pain pill prescriptions
A New Jersey doctor has been charged with selling prescriptions for highly addictive opioid painkillers to people who had no medical need for them, including one man who died from an overdose. Kang was charged with strict liability for the drug-induced death of 26-year-old Michael Justice, of Clifton.
