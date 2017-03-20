District of New Jersey Ruling Leaves Employers High and Dry as to...
On February 21, 2017, the District of New Jersey dismissed a wrongful termination lawsuit by a medical marijuana user who claimed that the employer failed to accommodate his disability in violation of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination . Thomas Barrett v.
