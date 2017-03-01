Dermatology practice accused of firing woman on maternity leave settles case for $150K
ROCKAWAY -- A northern New Jersey dermatology practice recently paid $150,000 to settle allegations it had unlawfully discriminated against an ex-employee by firing her after she went out on maternity leave, authorities said. The North Jersey Dermatology Center fired the woman for "job abandonment" after she went out on maternity leave more than a year ago, New Jersey Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino and the Division on Civil Rights said in a news release.
