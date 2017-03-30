Dennis Township Middle School Eighth Graders Participated in Project Pride Presentation
Implemented in 1998 by the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Project PRIDE brings minimum custody offenders from state correctional facilities into schools to talk openly and honestly about their personal experiences with drugs and alcohol and making good choices. Four speakers, two men and two women, spoke to the students about choices.
