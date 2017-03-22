Democrats' Big Donors Reach Out to Marchers, Town-Hall Activists
A group of wealthy progressive donors that wants to restore the Democratic Party's clout plans to meet this week with groups that helped kick off protest marches and town-hall confrontations to oppose President Donald Trump's agenda. The Democracy Alliance,a group of 112 prolific political contributors that includes George Soros, Tom Steyer and Donald Sussman, is expected to draw more than 400 donors in all from 32 states to discuss how to turn the demonstrators' enthusiasm into electoral success.
