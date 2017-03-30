Deadly Police-Involved Shooting At Ne...

Deadly Police-Involved Shooting At New Jersey Turnpike Service Area

16 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Authorities are investigating a deadly police-involved shooting that occurred at a service area on the New Jersey Turnpike Thursday afternoon. The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said in a statement a man was fatally shot by a New Jersey State trooper at the Molly Pitcher Service Area In Cranbury Township around 2:45 p.m. The man was inside a pickup truck when he was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

