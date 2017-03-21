Critics in Morristown warn GOP health...

Critics in Morristown warn GOP health plan will hurt working poor, women, seniors

Read more: Morristown Green

Critics of the Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act warned on Tuesday that thousands of New Jersey residents will lose health coverage, and the state will go broke trying to make up for federal cutbacks to Medicaid. "There is no possibility that New Jersey can make up for the loss of billions of dollars that we will see over the next few years," Gordon MacInnes , president of the progressive New Jersey Policy Perspective , said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Morristown.

