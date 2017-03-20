Conviction of man in child sex assault case reinstated by N.J. Supreme Court
TRENTON -- A New Jersey man had his conviction on charges he sexually assaulted a child reinstated after the state Supreme Court ruled on Monday that evidence involving a strip poker game in another state should have been admissible at trial. Carl Garrison, formerly of Monroe Township, was sentenced in 2013 to 52 years in prison on five sexual assault charges and a child endangerment count.
