Christie will not be charged in GWB c...

Christie will not be charged in GWB case, prosecutor says

9 hrs ago

Gov. Chris Christie will not be charged over the George Washington Bridge lane closures, Bergen County prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a lack of evidence. Christie will not be charged in GWB case, prosecutor says Gov. Chris Christie will not be charged over the George Washington Bridge lane closures, Bergen County prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a lack of evidence.

New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt
Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m...
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
