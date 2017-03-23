Christie touts new QuickChek store, c...

Christie touts new QuickChek store, cites job growth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Governor Chris Christie headed to Cedar Knolls today to visit New Jersey's newest QuickChek store and support the company's 50 years of growth into a market leader with 148 locations and several thousand employees in this region. QuickChek, with headquarters in Whitehouse Station, continues to expand since opening its original shop in Dunellen, having hired 1,400 people in the last nine years, with more new Garden State locations on tap for 2017 that each create around 50 local jobs, including eight management positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross 1 hr Forever wuTang 3
George Norcross referred to as an aging relic, 4 hr NJ Residents 5
George E. Norcross III - DEAD 4 hr NJ Residents 1
corey racist booker Thu Doug 3
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Mar 23 Donna enlish 994
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mar 19 Camille 3
Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac... Mar 18 Bob 2
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,825,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC