Christie touts new QuickChek store, cites job growth

Governor Chris Christie headed to Cedar Knolls today to visit New Jersey's newest QuickChek store and support the company's 50 years of growth into a market leader with 148 locations and several thousand employees in this region. QuickChek, with headquarters in Whitehouse Station, continues to expand since opening its original shop in Dunellen, having hired 1,400 people in the last nine years, with more new Garden State locations on tap for 2017 that each create around 50 local jobs, including eight management positions.

