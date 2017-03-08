Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records. In it, NJ.com reports that:
TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie announced on Wednesday he wants to sign a bill into law before leaving office that would give former prison inmates a better opportunity at finding a job. The governor said he plans to work with Democratic lawmakers on reforms for expunging criminal convictions.
United States
#1 7 min ago
Typical white man trying to get another white man's record expunged so that he can get a job in the White House I guess Christie figures if you change the law Charles Kushner no longer have a record that's only reason why he's doing this he could care less about all the other people that he messed hey Christy just a little FYI watch your back you're going to wind up really ill because God sick of your crap
