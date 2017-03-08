Christie Administration Continues Com...

Christie Administration Continues Commitment to New Jersey's Healthcare System

13 hrs ago

Governor Christie's Fiscal Year 2018 budget invests $705.1 million in New Jersey's healthcare system including support for charity care, medical education and quality improvement. The proposed budget includes $252 million for charity care, $166.6 million for the hospital incentive program known as Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment , $218 million for Graduate Medical Education , a $30 million increase from last year's budget to support our teaching hospitals; $43.8 million for University Hospital and $24.7 million for Hospital Mental Health Offset Payments.

