Catching NJ's shady home health aides...

Catching NJ's shady home health aides: Free cams seeing 'great' response

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

To help crack down on unscrupulous home health aides, or deter them from behaving badly, New Jersey launched a program in December that provides free micro-surveillance cameras to concerned residents who want to keep a closer eye on the people looking after their loved ones. New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino displays a micro-surveillance camera embedded in a cell phone charger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mar 19 Camille 3
George Norcross referred to as an aging relic, Mar 18 Bob 3
Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac... Mar 18 Bob 2
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job Mar 9 Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records Mar 9 Greg 1
corey racist booker Mar 8 Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,756,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC