Catching NJ's shady home health aides: Free cams seeing 'great' response
To help crack down on unscrupulous home health aides, or deter them from behaving badly, New Jersey launched a program in December that provides free micro-surveillance cameras to concerned residents who want to keep a closer eye on the people looking after their loved ones. New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino displays a micro-surveillance camera embedded in a cell phone charger.
