Camden charter school says it has mayor's support, will 'aggressively fight' closure
The Camden Community Charter School has been directed to close by June 30. The school is telling parents it plans to "aggressively fight" the state's action. The Camden charter school directed to close by June 30 is telling parents it intends to "aggressively fight" the state's decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|3 hr
|Charlie
|2
|Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a...
|10 hr
|SOS God
|1
|New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt
|Thu
|Jim
|2
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Neveh
|993
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Feb 21
|Make a deal
|1
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC