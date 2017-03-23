BLS Report Finds New Jersey Fatal Wor...

BLS Report Finds New Jersey Fatal Work Injuries Increased in 2015

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that fatal work injuries totaled 97 in New Jersey for the year 2015, a 10 percent increase from the previous year, according to Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli in the release. The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries , part of the BLS Occupational Safety and Health Statistics program, keeps track of all fatal work injuries that occur in the U.S. throughout the year, the report stated.

