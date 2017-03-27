Birches Elementary School's 'Great Ki...

Birches Elementary School's 'Great Kindness Challenge'

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Thanks to funding supplied through the Washington Township Education Foundation, Birches Elementary School students in grades 1-5 will be the recipient of books and plush rabbits that tell the story of "Rainbow Rabbit." The 40-year-old book was created by Arthur Vallee, a former animator with the Walt Disney Company in the 1940s, and is being introduced by Vallee's daughter, Shirley, and his grandson, Joe Vallee, as an anti-bullying program in schools in New Jersey.

