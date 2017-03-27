Birches Elementary School's 'Great Kindness Challenge'
Thanks to funding supplied through the Washington Township Education Foundation, Birches Elementary School students in grades 1-5 will be the recipient of books and plush rabbits that tell the story of "Rainbow Rabbit." The 40-year-old book was created by Arthur Vallee, a former animator with the Walt Disney Company in the 1940s, and is being introduced by Vallee's daughter, Shirley, and his grandson, Joe Vallee, as an anti-bullying program in schools in New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|1 hr
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Tue
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC