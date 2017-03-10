Advocates protests at office of New Jersey GOP congressman
A group of activists rallying against Republicans' planned health care overhaul have taken their protest to the Washington office of a New Jersey congressman. Dozens of people from the liberal advocacy group Make the Road New Jersey stormed into Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen's office Thursday morning.
