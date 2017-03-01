Accused New Jersey Serial Killer: Wha...

Accused New Jersey Serial Killer: What We Know So Far

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

It looks as though the New Jersey police may have found a serial killer. Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, a 20-year-old grocery store security guard, has been charged with the murder of three women in the Orange, New Jersey, area, and is currently under investigation of a possible fourth victim who earlier this week accused Wheeler-Weaver of attempting to murder her as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt 10 hr Jim 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Tue Neveh 993
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Feb 21 Make a deal 1
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,... Feb 10 waymore80 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,277,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC