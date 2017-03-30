A bit messy this weekend: Light, scat...

A bit messy this weekend: Light, scattered snow/rain possible

Most of the Garden State will see little to no snow this weekend, but a few inches may accumulate in North Jersey. Since this weekend's clipper system showed up on our radar, I've been unimpressed.

