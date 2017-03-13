7 things to know this week in New Jersey

7 things to know this week in New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

As we hunker down for what looks like the last major blast of winter on Tuesday, please keep in mind there are several other newsworthy events coming up this week. Gov. Chris Christie is scheduled to make an announcement on the economy and employment at 11 a.m. Monday at the Englewood Cliffs headquarters of LG Electronics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job Mar 9 Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records Mar 9 Greg 1
corey racist booker Mar 8 Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a... Mar 4 SOS God 1
New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt Mar 2 Jim 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC