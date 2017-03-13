7 things to know this week in New Jersey
As we hunker down for what looks like the last major blast of winter on Tuesday, please keep in mind there are several other newsworthy events coming up this week. Gov. Chris Christie is scheduled to make an announcement on the economy and employment at 11 a.m. Monday at the Englewood Cliffs headquarters of LG Electronics.
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
|Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a...
|Mar 4
|SOS God
|1
|New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt
|Mar 2
|Jim
|2
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Neveh
|993
