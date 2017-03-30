30 people reportedly infected at shuttered Jersey Shore pain center
WALL TOWNSHIP - The Osteo Relief Institute shut down earlier this month after 30 patients contracted infections that were linked to the institute, according to local reports. The infections occurred after the patients received injections from the institute, which were supposed to help with knee pain, News 12 New Jersey reported.
