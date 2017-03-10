3 face drug charges tied to death investigation
More charges Friday connected to the death investigation of a Fair Haven woman. A federal grand jury indicted three people on drug charges: two New Jersey men; Francesco Escribano, 34, and Richard Torruellas, 22; and a Brandon woman, Alyssa Grace, 20. Police say the New Jersey men are tied in with the investigation into Alexandra Rooker's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Thu
|Doug
|2
|corey racist booker
|Thu
|Doug
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Thu
|Doug
|4
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Thu
|Donna enlish
|994
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 19
|Camille
|3
|Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac...
|Mar 18
|Bob
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC