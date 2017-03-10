3 face drug charges tied to death inv...

3 face drug charges tied to death investigation

10 hrs ago

More charges Friday connected to the death investigation of a Fair Haven woman. A federal grand jury indicted three people on drug charges: two New Jersey men; Francesco Escribano, 34, and Richard Torruellas, 22; and a Brandon woman, Alyssa Grace, 20. Police say the New Jersey men are tied in with the investigation into Alexandra Rooker's death.

