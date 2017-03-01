2 troopers injured in Knowlton crash ...

2 troopers injured in Knowlton crash that caused big backup on Route 80

The westbound lanes of Route 80 were reopened at about 7:30 p.m. following a crash that injured two New Jersey state troopers Thursday afternoon, a representative of the State Police said. New Jersey State Police confirmed on social media that at about 1:55 p.m., two state troopers were involved in a motor vehicle accident on the interstate westbound at milepost 4 in Knowlton.

