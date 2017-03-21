$1M in security grants for South Jers...

$1M in security grants for South Jersey groups facing bias threats

9 hrs ago

File photo: Gov. Chris Christie prepares to speak during a forum discussing his K-12 education funding proposal inside Hope Hose Humane Co in Bordentown, NJ on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016. Condemning recent hate crimes and threats, Gov. Christie on Tuesday announced $1 million in grants for religious institutions and nonprofits in South Jersey counties that are ineligible for federal security aid.

