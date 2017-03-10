10 area residents arrested in Morris drug crackdown

A six-month investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office into drug distribution in the area led to the arrest of 15 New Jersey residents, 10 of whom were from the Sussex County area, on drug charges, the prosecutor's office said. During the arrests -- which occurred after warrants were issued on March 17 -- law enforcement seized 210 doses of heroin, 16 bags of crack cocaine, $2,800 in U.S. currency, a stolen handgun and six motor vehicles, the prosecutor's office said.

