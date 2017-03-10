10 area residents arrested in Morris drug crackdown
A six-month investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office into drug distribution in the area led to the arrest of 15 New Jersey residents, 10 of whom were from the Sussex County area, on drug charges, the prosecutor's office said. During the arrests -- which occurred after warrants were issued on March 17 -- law enforcement seized 210 doses of heroin, 16 bags of crack cocaine, $2,800 in U.S. currency, a stolen handgun and six motor vehicles, the prosecutor's office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|4 hr
|Doug
|2
|corey racist booker
|5 hr
|Doug
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|5 hr
|Doug
|4
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|13 hr
|Donna enlish
|994
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 19
|Camille
|3
|Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac...
|Mar 18
|Bob
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC