Why a stretch of Warren County road is down to 1 lane for 6 months
A stretch of Route 46 in Warren County will be down to one lane for six months for road work, starting this week, the New Jersey Department of Transportation announced Monday. Traffic will alternate in both directions in the area of the work, between Willow Lane in Knowlton Township and Manunka Chunk Road in White Township.
