What would a repeal of Obamacare look like in NJ?

A new report estimates that more than 1 million New Jersey residents would lose benefits and $4.2 billion in federal funds would be lost annually in the state if the Affordable Care Act is repealed without a replacement. That doesn't appear to be the plan in Washington, where officials are talking in broad strokes about needing a simultaneous replacement, although details are still in flux about what will happen with what's often referred to as Obamacare.

