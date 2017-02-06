What Trump now says about his charges of voter fraud
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump backed off his call for an investigation into whether millions of people voted illegally, saying instead that he wanted to look at problems with voter registration. Trump said in an interview aired on Fox before Sunday's Super Bowl that he would set up a commission chaired by Vice President Mike Pence to look at things like people registered in two states.
