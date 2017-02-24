Westminster 2017: Brisk border collie wins dog agility competition
Though New Jersey dogs accounted for the largest group of competitors at the 2017 Westminster Masters Agility Championship , the prize for top dog has again eluded Garden State pups. Trick, a border collie handled by John Nys of Pascoag, R.I., dashed, jumped and bob-and-weaved to victory at the agility competition -- arguably the most animated part of the New York dog show -- on Saturday at Pier 94, the final of which aired Sunday night on FS1.
