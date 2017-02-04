Verona In Washington: Tillerson Confirmation, Stream Pollution, More

"Verona In Washington" is a new weekly column summing up the activity of Verona's representatives in Congress: Sen. Robert "Bob" Menendez , Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen . During the week of January 30-February 3, 2017, our senators voted against the confirmations of Rex W. Tillerson, Jeff Sessions, while Rep. Frelinghuysen, who has previously supported environmental protection in the New Jersey Highlands, voted to eliminate a federal rule protecting waterways from pollution by surface coal mining operations .

