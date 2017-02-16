UberEATS launches in New Jersey
UberEATS launches in New Jersey With a few clicks, you can have your pizza or sushi delivered to your home or office. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lmqHS9 In Chicago, Seoul Taco offers its Seoul Nachos with Bulgogi beef, queso blanco, green onion, roasted sesame seeds, kimchi and sour cream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartaliban
|134
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC