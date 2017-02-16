U.S. ethics office: Investigate Kellyanne Conway for promoting Ivanka Trump products

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Office of Government Ethics has asked the White House to investigate whether Kellyanne Conway violated standards of conduct when she promoted President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka's product line during an interview, In a letter to Deputy White Counsel Stefan C. Passantino, OGE Director Walter M. Shaub Jr. noted that Conway, a New Jersey native , told viewers of a Fox News Channel program to "go buy Ivanka's stuff." "These facts, if true, would establish a clear violation of the prohibition against misuse of position," Shaub wrote.

