U.S. ethics office: Investigate Kellyanne Conway for promoting Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Office of Government Ethics has asked the White House to investigate whether Kellyanne Conway violated standards of conduct when she promoted President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka's product line during an interview, In a letter to Deputy White Counsel Stefan C. Passantino, OGE Director Walter M. Shaub Jr. noted that Conway, a New Jersey native , told viewers of a Fox News Channel program to "go buy Ivanka's stuff." "These facts, if true, would establish a clear violation of the prohibition against misuse of position," Shaub wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartaliban
|134
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC