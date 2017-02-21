Trump finally condemns anti-Semitic i...

Trump finally condemns anti-Semitic incidents

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned the recent spate of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. after earlier rebuffing two attempts to get him to respond. "The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that must still be done to root our hate and prejudice and evil," Trump said following a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.

