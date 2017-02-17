Third-Party Vendors to Provide CDL Testing in New Jersey
A new law in New Jersey aims to accelerate the process of getting a commercial driver's license by enabling private vendors to provide testing. A-3946 , which was signed into law by Gov. Chris Christie on Feb. 6, establishes a pilot program in which the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will appoint three third-party vendors to administer the knowledge and skills tests for CDLs and endorsements.
