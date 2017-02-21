Syrian immigrant mayor's NJ town won't be sanctuary city
A Syrian immigrant mayor says his New Jersey town will not be a sanctuary city for immigrants illegally living in the United States. Montvale Mayor Michael Ghassali posted on Facebook that a mayor should not advocate defying federal laws and he will not sign any executive orders asking the town's employees to do so.
