Sussex County Lost, Feb. 19: A Place Called Mahola

Photo submitted by Wayne T. McCabe - GALLAGER RESIDENCE AT MAHOLA - The residence of John Gallager at Mahola, with the ornate arched stone monument is seen in this 1910 image. Photo submitted by Wayne T. McCabe - The stone arch bridge over Milton Road, seen in this 1910 image, shows a young man driving a single horse buckboard through the overpass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.