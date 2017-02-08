'Stop the Chop': Opposition to Sparta
Opponents of the state's plan to cut acres of trees in the Sparta Mountain Wildlife Management Area have come out in full swing in 2017, including gubernatorial candidate Sen. Raymond Lesniak. The state Department of Environmental Protection, in conjunction with the New Jersey Audubon Society, say their plan to cut roughly 20 to 30 acres on Sparta Mountain annually is necessary to diversify the forest and create “young forest habitat” endangered species in the area need to thrive.
