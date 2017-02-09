Snowstorm makes traveling difficult a...

Snowstorm makes traveling difficult around New Jersey

13 hrs ago

New Jersey State Police say that they responded to over 200 accidents on state roads and aided just as many drivers who became stuck in the snow. By Thursday afternoon, there were speed restrictions on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway to allow crews to plow and salt the roads.

