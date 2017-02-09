Snowstorm makes traveling difficult around New Jersey
New Jersey State Police say that they responded to over 200 accidents on state roads and aided just as many drivers who became stuck in the snow. By Thursday afternoon, there were speed restrictions on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway to allow crews to plow and salt the roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|1 hr
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Wed
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC