Severe T-Storm Watch: Warm weather ends with a bang Saturday
An approaching strong cold front will spawn a line of rain, which is expected to pass from west to east across the Garden State from Saturday late afternoon through evening. Temperatures have once again spiked into the 70s across much of New Jersey Saturday afternoon.
