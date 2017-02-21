Serial Bank Robber Who Struck In Moun...

Serial Bank Robber Who Struck In Mount Kisco Nabbed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Somers Daily Voice

A serial bank robber from the Bronx who struck in Scarsdale and New Jersey this month and earlier in Mount Kisco was about to hit an Englewood, N.J., bank on Friday when police arrested him, authorities said Saturday. Members of a special Robbery Task Force who'd been watching him moved in as Eddy Cruz parked his red 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage near the Demarest Avenue TD Bank just before noon, Fort Lee, N.J. Police Chief Keith Bendul said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Somers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Feb 21 Make a deal 1
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,... Feb 10 waymore80 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Jan 31 Leftist Libtard 62
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan 28 Donna enlish 992
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,150,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC