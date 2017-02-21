Serial Bank Robber Who Struck In Mount Kisco Nabbed
A serial bank robber from the Bronx who struck in Scarsdale and New Jersey this month and earlier in Mount Kisco was about to hit an Englewood, N.J., bank on Friday when police arrested him, authorities said Saturday. Members of a special Robbery Task Force who'd been watching him moved in as Eddy Cruz parked his red 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage near the Demarest Avenue TD Bank just before noon, Fort Lee, N.J. Police Chief Keith Bendul said.
